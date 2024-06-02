Sikkim Assembly Election Results Live: Votes to be counted today, close fight between SKM, SDF

Amidst the ongoing confrontation in eastern Ladakh, China has deployed its most-advanced J-20 stealth fighters at Shigatse, an air base close to Sikkim, compelling the Indian security establishment to keep a close watch.

Six J-20 fighters under protective covers along with eight J-10 fighters and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft are being seen in a satellite image, released by All Source Analysis, a commercial firm that deals with geospatial intelligence.

Read full story