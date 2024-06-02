Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionssikkim

LIVE
Sikkim Assembly Election Results Live: Votes to be counted today, close fight between SKM, SDF

The results for the Sikkim Assembly elections are set to be declared today. Votes will be counted for all 32 constituencies. While the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) managed to dislodge India's longest-serving Pawan Kumar Chamling in 2019, it remains to be seen if CM Prem Singh Tamang's magic continues to prove beneficial for the party. Keep your eyes on DH for the latest updates on Sikkim Assembly elections results!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 23:23 IST
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 23:23 IST

Follow Us :

23:2301 Jun 2024

Also in fray are nominees of BJP, Congress and Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S) as counting will be held at six locations in as many districts amid tight security arrangements

22:4701 Jun 2024

Counting is expected to begin at 6am today

22:4701 Jun 2024

Close battle between ruling SKM and Sikkim Democratic Front

Sikkim is likely to be a close battle between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) as results for 32 seats will be declared.

China deploys J-20 stealth fighters near Indian border close to Sikkim

Amidst the ongoing confrontation in eastern Ladakh, China has deployed its most-advanced J-20 stealth fighters at Shigatse, an air base close to Sikkim, compelling the Indian security establishment to keep a close watch.

Six J-20 fighters under protective covers along with eight J-10 fighters and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft are being seen in a satellite image, released by All Source Analysis, a commercial firm that deals with geospatial intelligence.

Read full story

Only 12 women candidates were in fray in Sikkim Assembly polls

In the outgoing Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA), there were three women MLAs - Farwanti Tamang from Melli, Rajkumari Thapa from Rangang Yanggang and Sunita Gajmer from Zoom- Salghari (SC).

Read full story

Published 01 June 2024, 22:30 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSikkimSDFSKMPawan Kumar ChamlingSikkim Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us