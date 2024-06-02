Sikkim Assembly Election Results Live: Votes to be counted today, close fight between SKM, SDF
The results for the Sikkim Assembly elections are set to be declared today. Votes will be counted for all 32 constituencies. While the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) managed to dislodge India's longest-serving Pawan Kumar Chamling in 2019, it remains to be seen if CM Prem Singh Tamang's magic continues to prove beneficial for the party. Keep your eyes on DH for the latest updates on Sikkim Assembly elections results!
Also in fray are nominees of BJP, Congress and Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S) as counting will be held at six locations in as many districts amid tight security arrangements
22:4701 Jun 2024
Counting is expected to begin at 6am today
22:4701 Jun 2024
Close battle between ruling SKM and Sikkim Democratic Front
Sikkim is likely to be a close battle between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) as results for 32 seats will be declared.
