Amit Shah's speech at Adilabad rally 'filled with lies', says BRS leader K T Rama Rao

Ruling BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's address at a public meeting in Adilabad was laced with 'blatant lies.'

In a statement, he said, “Amit Shah's statement in Adilabad public meeting was filled with blatant lies. Amit Shah has become a laughing stock in Telangana.' Rama Rao said it was ironic to see Amit Shah speaking of family politics.