Congress, BRS nurture 'parivarvad' mindset, will never allow BC candidate to become Telangana CM, says PM Modi

Hyderabad: Hitting out at the alleged 'parivaarvad' mindset of the Congress and BRS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said these parties will never make a backward caste candidate the Chief Minister of Telangana, and promised that if voted to power in the state the BJP would make a person from BC community the CM.
He was addressing a 'BC Atma Gourava Sabha' (backward classes self-respect meeting) organised by BJP here ahead of the November 30 Legislative Assembly elections.
The BJP has promised to make a BC leader Chief Minister if it came to power in Telangana.
Modi recalled that he had addressed a public meeting at the LB Stadium here, the venue of today's event, in 2013, which laid a strong foundation stone of him becoming Prime Minister.
'Today, I say with confidence. The blessings from the ground that made Modi PM. With your blessings from the same ground, BJP's first Chief Minister, BC Chief Minister, would be from here,' he said.
He claimed that three things are common in the DNA of Congress and BRS -- dynastic rule, corruption and appeasement.
'BRS and Congress which run with the mindset of 'parivarvad' (family politics) will never let any BC to become Chief Minister here. It is the BJP and NDA that take care of the OBC interests the most, provides them the highest representation,' he said.
BJP's efforts have always been to ensure proper representation to Dalits, adivasis, backward and exploited communities, he said.
Alleging that an anti-development, anti-backward class, anti-SC,ST government has been in place since the last nine years, Modi said the people have the opportunity to throw out such a government on November 30.
He appealed to the people to ensure that a BJP government is formed in the state.
The anti-people government in the state has betrayed Telangana's citizens on the planks of statehood agitation of 'water, funds for development and jobs', he alleged.
Referring to the role of the backward classes in the statehood agitation, he said the state government betrayed them post the formation of Telangana.
He accused the BRS of failing to acknowledge the aspirations of BCs, SCs and STs who are in substantial numbers in Telangana and said it remained focused on its 'own family'.
He further alleged that Congress is a 'C' team of the BRS and both have the same DNA.
Noting that the BJP has always strived to provide proper representation to the backward classes and SCs, he recalled that it was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government made APJ Abdul Kalam as president and GMC Balayogi as the first Dalit Lok Sabha Speaker.
When BJP got the opportunity, it made Ram Nath Kovind as President and Droupadi Murmu from the Adivasi community also as President, he pointed out.
While family-based parties would never allow any person from Dalit, Backward Castes, and Adivasi communities to move ahead, he claimed that the BJP was the only party in the country that gives the highest representation to OBCs.
There are 27 OBC ministers in the union government, which is a first in the country, he added.
Alleging that arrogance can be seen in BRS leaders, he said people of Telangana had given a fitting reply to the 'arrogant CM' in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with the power of their votes.
Referring to the Delhi liquor scam, he alleged that the BRS had links to it.
'There will be action against corruption and those who looted the people will have to return (the loot). This is Modi's guarantee,' he said.
Modi called the BRS and Congress two sides of the same coin.
Taking on the BRS, he said the ruling party was following the model of dynasty rule and corruption developed by the Congress over the past seven decades.
The intention of both is to loot the state's wealth together and they are engaged in promoting their children by neglecting the people, he alleged.
The BRS has not implemented any of the promises it made to people, he said.
Alluding to the TSPSC paper leak case, the PM said the incident has let down the students preparing for competiive exams.