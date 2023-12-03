Factors that led to BRS loss in Telangana; what it means for its national ambition

As the polling results for Telangana elections are coming in, Congress is inching towards a landslide victory in India's youngest state.

It was a Congress vs Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) fight since the beginning in Telangana as BJP's presence is considered miniscule in the southern state.

Pollsters believe that anti-incumbency factor was the major reason for BRS' downfall on its home turf. Besides, voter fatigue, and dissatisfaction among the youth contributed mainly to the poor showing of BRS. Also, the party's perceived inaccessible leaders contributed to the growing anti-incumbency sentiments.

Additionally, the Opposition projection of what they called the 'BRS family rule' in the state further exacerbated this sentiment. The party's decision to renominate most of the 119 MLAs did not yield the desired results either.

While BRS introduced various welfare schemes, its alleged failure to fulfill key election promises, including providing housing for the poor, ensuring significant job creation, doling out unemployment relief, as well as the delayed implementation of farmers' loan waivers, and the leak of recruitment test question papers worked against them.

Led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS has been in power in Telangana since it was carved out from the undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2014. KCR won the consecutive elections and remained seated to power.

What we saw in this election was a spirited campaign put up by Congress with a clear ambition to unseat the decade-old KCR dispensation. Besides, we also witnessed BJP launching a full-scale attack on the incumbent BRS.