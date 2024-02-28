Rahul Gandhi may eye ‘safe’ seats in Telangana after CPI’s Wayanad ‘coup’ for LS polls

Hyderabad: Rumours of Rahul Gandhi contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Telangana have begun doing the rounds after the CPI in Kerala announced Annie Raja as its candidate from Wayanad.
What has added buzz to the news is that Congress leaders from Telangana are pitching for Rahul to contest from one of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Sources said the state leaders have conveyed their wish to the central leadership and it was accepted in principle.
In all likelihood, Rahul Gandhi, apart from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, will contest from either Khammam or Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha segments. Both are considered safe seats and strong strongholds of Congress.
Interestingly, it is in Khammam and Nalgonda along with Bhuvanagiri that there is an intense race among the family members of Congress leaders to bag nominations to contest in the polls.
“We have already conveyed our wish to the central leadership. In all likelihood, he may contest either from Khammam or Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha segments,” said a source from the Telangana Congress.
Congress leaders believe that Rahul contesting from Telangana will add momentum that had been created during the last year assembly elections.
In 2019, out of the 17 Lok Sabha segments in Telangana, Congress could bag only three, BRS won 9 and BJP four and AIMIM retained its traditional seat Hyderabad. Congress expects a rise in its numbers in Telangana this time around.
Earlier, on at least two occasions state Congress leaders had passed resolutions seeking Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana.
When Sonia Gandhi conveyed her intent to stay away from electoral politics citing ill health, leaders requested her to enter Rajya Sabha from the state. However, she chose Rajasthan over Telangana.
(Published 27 February 2024, 22:03 IST)