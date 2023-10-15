Home
Homeelectionstelangana

Telangana Assembly election: BRS promises LPG for Rs 400, Rs 15L health insurance, others

Telangana Assembly polls are slated to be held on November 30.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 09:25 IST

BRS on Sunday announced its poll manifesto for the Telangana Assembly elections to be held on November 30.

The party promised to provide gas cylinder for Rs 400 for all eligible families if voted to power.

It also promised Rs 15 lakh health cover for all eligible people. Other poll guarantees included: Rythu Bandhu scheme to be gradually enhanced to Rs 16,000 a year from existing Rs 10,000; Social security pension for Divyang people to be increased up to Rs 6,000; 93 lakh BPL families in Telangana to get Rs 5 lakh insurance in KCR Bima scheme; BRS will continue 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme of Rs 10 lakh grant per family.

More to follow...

(Published 15 October 2023, 09:25 IST)
