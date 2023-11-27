Telangana election: How parties performed in reserved seats

Telangana is heading for elections on November 30 to elect 119 seat representatives. The state assembly has 19 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and 12 for Scheduled Tribes.
As the state gets closer to the polling date, we take a look at how the parties performed in reserved seats in 2018 elections.
The key contestants in the 2018 election were the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi), Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Telangana Jana Samithi, and Telugu Desam Party.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi won and formed the government in 2018.
In 2018, out of the 19 seats reserved for SC seats, Bharat Rashtra Samithi won 16 seats, Congress won two seats and Telugu Desam Party won one seat.
From the 12 ST seats, Congress won five seats, Telugu Desam Party won one seat, Bharat Rashtra Samithi won five seats and one seat by Independent.
(Source: India Votes)