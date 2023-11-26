Telangana elections: Candidates with most number of criminal cases

Telangana will hold elections on November 30 to elect 119 members to its Legislative Assembly. The result of the polls will be declared on December 3.
As the state approaches the date of the assembly elections, we take a look at the candidates with most number of criminal cases.
Out of the 2,290 candidates in the fray in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, 521(23 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2018 elections, out of 1,777 candidates, 368 (21 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves.
According to the data provided by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), 85 out of 118 candidates from Congress (72 per cent), 79 out of 111 candidates from BJP (71 per cent), 57 out of 119 candidates from BRS (48 per cent), 40 candidates out of 107 form BSP (37 per cent), 5 out of 9 candidates from AIMIM (56 per cent) have criminal cases against them.
Candidate named Anumula Revanth Reddy from the Kodangal constituency has the most number of criminal cases recorded against him. Anumula Revanth Reddy of Congress party tops the list with 89 criminal cases.
Second highest is BJP's T Raja Singh from Goshamahal constituency with 87 registered criminal cases.
BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar, from the Karimnagar constituency, has 59 recorded criminal cases.
(Source: Association for Democratic Reforms and MyNeta)