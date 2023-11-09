Telangana polls: KCR fileS nomination papers from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies

His liabilities include Rs 17. 27 crore. Income shown in I-T returns for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs 1.60 crore.



After filing his nomination in Kamareddy, KCR held a closed door meeting with the local leaders and asked them to work in unity for his win.

KCR's son and BRS working president and state industries minister KT Rama Rao too filed his nomination to contest from Siricilla.



The last day to file nomination papers is November 10. All poll RDO offices across Telangana wore a festive look with the majority of the aspirants from all the parties having decided to file their nominations on Thursday. A BJP candidate in Hyderabad reached the local poll authority office to file his nomination in a rally with bulldozers.

In a separate incident in Ibrahimpatnam of Ranga Reddy district, workers of both Congress and BRS clashed with each other and pelted stones. Few of them on either side suffered injuries.

Meanwhile KCR's son KTR Rama Rao was involved in an accident when the latter almost fell from his campaign vehicle while going to a rally in Armoor. He was participating in a rally for filing nomination of a party candidate. Rao escaped unhurt and later proceeded to another meeting in Kodangal.