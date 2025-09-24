<p>Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is weighing a proposal from the IT department to monetise non-personal data of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes through its new digital platform 'Samanvay', scheduled for launch on October 2, officials said.</p>.<p>The database, termed as 'Golden Data', will carry details of every beneficiary of state and central schemes and will be accessible through a unique 'MahaID' linked to Aadhaar numbers, they said.</p>.<p>The portal is currently under trial, a senior official from the Information Technology department said.</p>.<p>"Once the system functions smoothly, we may explore monetising the data with private companies, start-ups and financial institutions. This is consistent with central government policy, and privacy-related issues have already been addressed at the national level," he said.</p>.<p>The shared information would be anonymised, with no personal details revealed, he clarified.</p>.<p>"Such data will help private companies in conducting market research before product launches. However, the government has not taken a final decision yet," the official added.</p>.<p>The consolidated database will cover economic, social and geographical information of citizens, aimed at improving welfare delivery and eliminating ineligible beneficiaries, as per the IT department.</p>.<p>Duplication and inconsistencies in existing records have been removed, the official said.</p>.<p>Details available through the Aadhaar-linked system will include name, age, gender, religion, caste, income range, education, vehicles owned, government scheme benefits and number of children.</p>.<p>The state has also sought income data from the Income Tax department and vehicle information from the Vahan database. Health records are likely to be integrated with MahaID at a later stage.?? The state runs more than 50 welfare schemes, including centrally-sponsored ones.</p>.<p>Under the Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides Rs 1,500 per month to women aged 18 to 65, the government has found a few lakhs of ineligible beneficiaries through Golden Data, the official said. The women and child welfare department is currently carrying out physical verification of these cases.</p>.<p>"The consolidated database will be shared with relevant departments as and when specific schemes are implemented. The purpose is to ensure smooth execution of welfare programmes," the official said. </p>