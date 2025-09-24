Menu
Kolkata Durga Puja: Metro to run special services during festive season

On Dashami (September 2), there will 50 services (25 Up and Down each) from 3 pm to 9.20 pm at a 15-minute frequency.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 06:56 IST
Published 24 September 2025, 06:56 IST
