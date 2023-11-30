JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstelangana

Telangana polls: PM urges people to vote in record numbers, strengthen festival of democracy

Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security on Thursday.
Last Updated 30 November 2023, 04:25 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged the people of Telangana to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the festival of democracy. 

Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security on Thursday.

In a post on X, Modi said, "I call upon my sisters and brothers of Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy."

"I particularly urge young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," he said.

Voting began at 7 AM in the 35,655 polling stations across the state, officials said. 

Polling would be held till 5 PM in 106 constituencies, while it would conclude at 4 PM in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected seats.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 November 2023, 04:25 IST)
India NewsPM ModiAssembly Elections 2023TelanganaTelangana Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT