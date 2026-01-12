Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld
LIVE

Iran protests LIVE updates: This 'oppressor' will be overthrown too: Khamenei posts toon of Trump

Hello Readers, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran's leadership had called seeking "to negotiate" after his threats of military action amid mass anti-government protests in the Islamic republic. The protests, though initially sparked by anger over the rising cost of living, have evolved into a movement against the theocratic system in place in Iran. An NGO has confirmed that at least 500 people have been killed but the actual death toll could amount to hundreds. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 06:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

11:5812 Jan 2026

Protesters try to attack driver after truck speeds through anti-Iran demonstration in Los Angeles, reports AP

11:5712 Jan 2026

Iran protests LIVE updates: Son of ousted Iran shah urges security forces to 'stand with the people'

10:0912 Jan 2026

Iran protests LIVE updates: This 'oppressor' will be overthrown too: Khamenei posts cartoon of Trump

09:3112 Jan 2026

Iran warns it will retaliate if US attacks, BBC reports

09:3112 Jan 2026

Iran protests LIVE updates: Deaths from Iran protests reach more than 500, rights group says

Published 12 January 2026, 04:05 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranProtestsDonald TrumpAyatollah Ali Khamenei

Follow us on :

Follow Us