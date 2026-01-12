Iran protests LIVE updates: This 'oppressor' will be overthrown too: Khamenei posts toon of Trump
Hello Readers, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran's leadership had called seeking "to negotiate" after his threats of military action amid mass anti-government protests in the Islamic republic. The protests, though initially sparked by anger over the rising cost of living, have evolved into a movement against the theocratic system in place in Iran. An NGO has confirmed that at least 500 people have been killed but the actual death toll could amount to hundreds. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Protesters try to attack driver after truck speeds through anti-Iran demonstration in Los Angeles, reports AP
11:5712 Jan 2026
10:0912 Jan 2026
Iran protests LIVE updates: This 'oppressor' will be overthrown too: Khamenei posts cartoon of Trump
آن بابایی که با نخوت و غرور نشسته آنجا راجع به همهی دنیا قضاوت میکند، او هم بداند که معمولاً مستبدّین و مستکبران عالم، از قبیل فرعون و نمرود و رضاخان و محمّدرضا و امثال اینها، وقتی که در اوج غرور بودند سرنگون شدند، این هم سرنگون خواهد شد.#مثل_فرعونpic.twitter.com/hxzJVQQOiL