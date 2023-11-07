The Tuesday Interview | ‘It’s a battle between KCR's family and the 4-crore family of Telangana’

There are zero achievements that KCR can go to the public with. Hence this negative campaign against Congress. They were in power for 10 years and should do a positive campaign listing all their achievements. Karnataka deputy Chief Minister D K Shiva Kumar welcomed KCR and KTR to visit any part of Karnataka to check the implementation of the five guarantees. Instead, they hired people to spread lies about the electricity supply in Karnataka. It appears as if KCR is feeling bad that Karnataka didn’t elect the BJP. While we are trying to tell the people here about the Karnataka model, KCR is promoting the Karnataka template of politics while playing in the hands of the BJP, splitting the anti-incumbency vote in Telangana that will benefit BRS. Like JDS and BJP worked together secretly during the Karnataka assembly polls to split an anti-incumbency vote that would benefit the BJP, here in Telangana, the BJP is working secretly with BRS targeting Congress. Here too, after the assembly elections, both the BRS and the BJP will form an alliance to fight the Lok Sabha polls. But that template of politics failed in Karnataka, and it will fail again in Telangana.