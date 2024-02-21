'All is well that ends well': Akhilesh clears air over tie-up with Congress for Lok Sabha polls

Samjwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday seemingly cleared confusion on alliance with Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Yadav was asked as to why he was not present twice for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, to which he replied, "All is well that ends well... Yes, there will be an alliance."
"There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon," the Samajwadi party chief added.
The Akhilesh-led party and Congress has had a couple of ups and downs in the seat-sharing talks in the past couple months with SP not ready to concede more than 17 seats to the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh.
