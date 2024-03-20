Lok Sabha polls 2024: Apna Dal (K) declares candidates for three seats in Uttar Pradesh

Mirzapur seat is represented by Union Minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) chief Anupriya Patel. Phulpur and Kaushambi Lok Sabha seats have BJP MPs at present.

The Samajwadi Party nominees had come second on all the three seats in the 2019 general elections.

Krishna Patel is the mother of Pallavi Patel, who is the Samajwadi Party MLA from Sirathu seat, where she won the 2022 assembly polls defeating Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party and Congress have decided seat-sharing according to which the Congress will contest on 17 seats and the Samajwadi Party will field its candidates on 63 seats.

The Samajwadi Party has given Bhadohi seat to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) where it has fielded Lalitesh Tripathi as its candidate.

When asked about Apna Dal (K) announcing the seats, the Samajwadi Party leaders said that they were not aware of the development.