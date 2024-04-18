LS polls 2024: Exercise right to vote to elect 'pro-Bahujan' govt, says Mayawati in appeal to voters

Lucknow: On the eve of polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday appealed to people to exercise their right to vote and elect a 'pro-Bahujan' government.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the right to vote is a 'democratic power to obtain the master key to power' which will enable the poor, weak and neglected people to uplift themselves.

"A strong appeal to you to elect a pro-Bahujan government for the poor, the working class and the deprived by fearlessly using your valuable constitutional right to vote in the first round of polling for the seven-phase elections for the 18th Lok Sabha," Mayawati said in a post in Hindi.