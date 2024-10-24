Home
uttar pradesh

UP bypolls: Samajwadi Party announces candidates for 2 more seats

The party had earlier named six candidates.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 14:31 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 14:31 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi Party

