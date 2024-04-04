Lok Sabha polls 2024: Helping Modi return for 3rd term is 'national responsibility,' says J P Nadda in Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh: BJP president J P Nadda Thursday asked the people of Uttarakhand to give all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state to the BJP again to help Narendra Modi return as prime minister for a third term and make India the third biggest economy in the world.

"It is your national responsibility," Nadda told his first election meeting in Uttarakhand here in support of Ajay Tamta, the BJP candidate from the Almora Lok Sabha seat.

Modi made the country the fifth biggest economy in the world despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, he said.