No riots, curfews in Uttar Pradesh during my tenure: CM Yogi Adityanath

Now, the annual 'Kavad Yatra' takes place in a free atmosphere and "UP is the country's first state where loudspeakers have been removed from religious sites", the chief minister said, adding people want peace and development.

Adityanath said Ayodhya, Mathura and Vrindavan are models of how faith needs to be respected and asked people to especially visit Ayodhya -- where a grand Ram Temple was inaugurated by Modi on January 22.

He said there was a "sense of security" among the people of Uttar Pradesh and if anyone does any mischief, the person is immediately taken to task.

Adityanath highlighted the changes that have taken place in the state ever since the BJP-led government came to power and said earlier, Hindus hesitated to embrace their beliefs and heritage but that has changed.

"People used to hesitate to call themselves Hindus. They were afraid to take the name of Ayodhya. When I became the chief minister in 2017, people questioned my visit to Ayodhya. I was told that some sections might get angry but we held festivals there," he said.

Adityanath highlighted the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, contrasting the proactive approach of his government with what he described as the Congress' dismissive stance towards Hinduism.

"If a good government is formed, it ends the long wait of 500 years. Today, a big Ram Mandir has been constructed in Ayodhya. Could the Congress have done it? The Congress used to say there is no Ram, no Krishna. Those who were accidental Hindus used to question the existence of Ram and Krishna. It was the biggest insult to our faith. How they tried to insult our faith by negating our deities," he said.