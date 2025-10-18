Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Weed out ineligible BPL card holders

Weed out ineligible BPL card holders

Karnataka should make sure benefits meant for the poor are not cornered by the affluent.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 20:28 IST
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 20:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinioneditorialBPL card holders

Follow us on :

Follow Us