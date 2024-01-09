'12th Fail' becomes highest rated Indian film ever on IMDb

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has indeed arrived as an inspiring tale that garnered immense love from the audience. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, the film is running successfully in the theatres and is constantly achieving milestones.
Having made a distinct place in the hearts of the audience, 12th Fail is rated the highest 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb, and has topped several lists of best films of the year back home.
In 2023, among all films from around the world that have received at least 20,000 user votes, 12th Fail is rated the highest, followed by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with a rating of 8.6.
Other big films of the year follow suit with Oppenheimer (8.4), Godzilla Minus One (8.4), and Kannada film Kaiva (8.2) rounding off the top 5. Moreover, 12th Fail has also made its place in the top 10 as 'Highest Rated Drama' list of LetterBoxD 2023 year in Review.
While 12th Fail is also enjoying a successful run in the theaters, it has received an amazing response on its OTT release. Having grossed around Rs 70 crore at the box office, the film has proved its mettle which is a remarkable feat for a film of its scale.
12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. It encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.