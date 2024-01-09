'12th Fail' becomes highest rated Indian film ever on IMDb

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has indeed arrived as an inspiring tale that garnered immense love from the audience. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, the film is running successfully in the theatres and is constantly achieving milestones.

Having made a distinct place in the hearts of the audience, 12th Fail is rated the highest 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb, and has topped several lists of best films of the year back home.

In 2023, among all films from around the world that have received at least 20,000 user votes, 12th Fail is rated the highest, followed by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with a rating of 8.6.