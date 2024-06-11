5 Reasons to watch Vikrant Massey starrer 'Blackout'

Massey in an never before seen avatar: Witness Vikrant Massey like never before, showcasing his versatility and bringing a fresh, captivating presence to the screen.
A Perfect movie with amazing punchlines: Blackout offers a delightful viewing experience for families, packed with perfect punchlines that add humor and charm.
Heist with Fun, Comedy and Thriller Elements: This film combines the thrill of a heist with comedy, keeping you on the edge of your seat with its engaging and entertaining plot.
Music: Another reason to watch Blackout is its excellent music, featuring peppy tracks that add energy and excitement to the film.
Best Camaraderie and Friendship: The film beautifully portrays the depth of friendship, highlighting the best camaraderie between strangers who become friends, complemented by an exceptional soundtrack.
Published 11 June 2024, 08:51 IST