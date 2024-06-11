5 Reasons to watch Vikrant Massey starrer 'Blackout'

Following Vikrant’s intense performance in '12th Fail,' he returns with 'Blackout,' offering a delightful mix of laughter, fun, and excitement. Released on June 7th, the movie stars Mouni Roy, Vikrant Massey and Sunil Grover in key roles. Helmed by Devang Bhavsar, the movie is backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari. Here we list five compelling reasons to watch this comedy thriller.