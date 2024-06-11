Home
5 Reasons to watch Vikrant Massey starrer 'Blackout'

Following Vikrant’s intense performance in '12th Fail,' he returns with 'Blackout,' offering a delightful mix of laughter, fun, and excitement. Released on June 7th, the movie stars Mouni Roy, Vikrant Massey and Sunil Grover in key roles. Helmed by Devang Bhavsar, the movie is backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari. Here we list five compelling reasons to watch this comedy thriller.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 08:51 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 08:51 IST

Massey in an never before seen avatar: Witness Vikrant Massey like never before, showcasing his versatility and bringing a fresh, captivating presence to the screen.

Credit: Instagram/@vikrantmassey

A Perfect movie with amazing punchlines: Blackout offers a delightful viewing experience for families, packed with perfect punchlines that add humor and charm.

Credit: Instagram/@vikrantmassey

Heist with Fun, Comedy and Thriller Elements: This film combines the thrill of a heist with comedy, keeping you on the edge of your seat with its engaging and entertaining plot.

Credit: Instagram/@vikrantmassey

Music: Another reason to watch Blackout is its excellent music, featuring peppy tracks that add energy and excitement to the film.

Credit: Instagram/@vikrantmassey

Best Camaraderie and Friendship: The film beautifully portrays the depth of friendship, highlighting the best camaraderie between strangers who become friends, complemented by an exceptional soundtrack.

Credit: Instagram/@vikrantmassey

Published 11 June 2024, 08:51 IST
