A 14-year-long journey with short films

At Suchitra Film Society, many filmmakers would screen their films. I was part of the committee of the Film Society and so would get invited to watch all the films being screened. While watching them, I and other committee members always felt these filmmakers had a lot to learn. Although they were good stories and ideas, the execution was below par and we could not point out the flaws in front of their family and friends. Once while talking to Prakash Belawadi, I told him how these kids need to be given proper feedback. So he suggested we invite filmmakers and give them feedback in a group. That’s how it started. We started in 2010 with about 30 films. They were very open to feedback and were also happy about it. Soon people started enquiring when we would host the next edition. That wasn’t something we were expecting. We told them we would have one the following year.