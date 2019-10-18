A cliched and tiring tale of revenge

With extravagant sets, multiple villains, a doe-eyed heroine and an invincible hero, ‘Bharaate’ looks like a Telugu movie in Kannada.

Directed by Chetan Kumar, it is the same old tale of a man seeking revenge for wrongs done to his family.

Jaganmohan (Sriimurali) is a tourist guide who doubles as an Ayurveda doctor in Jodhpur. He falls in love with Radha (Sree Leela), a tourist visiting the Rajasthan city. What is the link between Jagan and the evil Ballala (Saikumar), who is at war with Pallava (Ravishankar P) and Kustimane Veerappa Nayaka (Ayyappa P Sharma)? That forms the rest of the story.

The plot is pointless and tiring; I stopped counting the number of bad guys after three. The climax makes you squirm or laugh.

Sriimurali is convincing as Jagan, mostly standing, walking, punching people and delivering monologues about life.

Sree Leela does what heroines are usually expected to do — wear grand clothes and high heels 24/7, dance and be a reason for the hero to fight.

Ravishankar P, Saikumar and Ayyappa P Sharma play the central antagonists and deliver average performances. ‘Bharaate’ also has Sadhu Kokila, Sharath Lohitashwa, Suman and Tara in supporting roles. Rachita Ram makes a cameo appearance in a special number.

The songs and background score are composed by Arjun Janya, who has nothing new to offer. The tunes sound similar to his older numbers.

Commercial movies are expected to be entertaining, and ‘Bharaate’ fails on that score.