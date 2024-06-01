A salaam to the queen of ghazal

Khanum’s family migrated to Pakistan from Amritsar. After moving to various places, they finally settled in Lahore. Finding her feet in a new place and earning a livelihood were immediate problems for 20-year-old Farida. Radio Pakistan, Lahore, came to her rescue. The legendary Ahmed Shah Bukhari, former director general of All India Radio, Delhi, had become head of Radio Pakistan. He recognised Khanum’s talent, her mastery in classical singing, and made her an ‘A grade’ artiste right away at that young age. So began her long association with Radio Pakistan. This gave her the chance to sing light classical music and ghazals which were her liking anyway. These forms were ideally suited for radio performances. Had Partition not happened, perhaps, under the influence of her guru Ustad Aashiq Ali Khan, she would have remained a khayal singer and become Malika-e-Khyal like Roshan Ara Begum, and not Malika-e-Ghazal.