<p>Hollywood actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/archives/ill-definitely-tattoo-my-head-kristen-stewart-372519.html">Kristen Stewart</a>, who made her debut as a director with <em>The Chronology of Water</em>, recently sent shockwaves in the industry with her shocking claim that actresses are treated like "puppets" in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hollywood-film">Hollywood</a>. In an interview with <em>Variety</em>, the 'Twilight' star spoke at length and in breadth about her view on the industry culture.</p><p>"Actresses get treated like sh*t, I've got to tell you. People think anyone could be an actress, but the first time I sat down to talk about my movie as a director, I thought, wow, this is a different experience. They are talking to me like I'm somebody with a brain," she said in the interview.</p><p>The actress turned director, Stewart, gave a fresh perspective on the industry's ‘ego’. Debunking the idea that directors have "magic powers," Stewart labelled it a myth kept alive by men. She didn't hold back on the struggles women face, either, explaining that actresses are often treated like puppets rather than collaborators.</p>.Hollywood's Biggest Films in 2026: A sneak peek at the year's epic releases.<p>To illustrate her point, she gave a huge shout-out to Imogen Poots, noting that her performance was a raw, total-body investment that went far beyond just "following directions."</p><p>Well, this is not the first time that Kristen Stewart has voiced her opinion on the conditions that women face in Hollywood. "There's a common act that happens before the acting happens on set. If male actors can protrude out of the vulnerability and feel like a gorilla pounding their chest before they cry on camera, it's a little less embarrassing. It also makes it seem like a magic trick, like it is so impossible to do what you're doing that nobody else could do it," she told Variety.</p><p>Further adding that men are "aggrandised for retaining self", while women are not. Her claim has sent shockwaves in the industry, and audiences area bit surprised by her bold claim.</p><p>On the work front, <em>Twilight</em> series star Kristen Stewart is pursuing future directing projects, including potential remakes within the Twilight universe.</p>