Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta Agarwal test positive for Covid-19

The 33-year-old singer is part of the current season of singing reality show 'Indian Idol' as a host

Mumbai,
  • Apr 03 2021, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 19:10 ist
Singer-TV host Aditya Narayan on Saturday said he and his wife, actor Shweta Agarwal, have tested positive for Covid-19 and are under quarantine. 

The 33-year-old singer, who is part of the current season of singing reality show "Indian Idol" as a host, took to Instagram and gave a health update of the couple to their fans. 

"Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha and I have tested positive for Covid-19 and are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol and do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass," he posted. 

Agarwal, 35, reposted the same message on her Instagram account. The couple tied the knot in December last year. 

There are reports that actor Jay Bhanushali will now host "Indian Idol" in Narayan's absence.

On Friday, Mumbai recorded 8,832 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began.

