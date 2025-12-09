<p>The shelving of the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic news disappointed fans, but this was swiftly overshadowed by the amazing news of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aamir-khan">Aamir Khan</a> joining hands with Rajkumar Hirani for a sequel to their blockbuster movie <em>3 Idiots</em>. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has reportedly locked the script with all the original cast confirmed to reprise their roles in the sequel.</p><p>This development has generated immense excitement, with the cinema lovers eagerly anticipating the official confirmation, which leads to round 2 of Rancho's adventures. Along with Aamir Khan, the 2009 dramedy <em>3 Idiots</em> starred Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Jaaved Jaaferi and others.</p><p>According to a report from <em>Pinkvilla</em>, the sequel will feature all four actors reprising their roles, picking up 15 years after the first film's climax, with the characters having gone their separate ways. The original <em>3 Idiots</em> concluded with Kareena Kapoor's Pia, R Madhavan's Farhan and Sharman Joshi's Raju tracking down Aamir Khan's Rancho (aka Phunshukh Wangdu) at a school in Leh, Ladakh, where Kareena and Aamir shared a kiss and reunited, celebrating Rancho’s win over Chatur, played by Omi Vaidya.</p>.<p>While the main cast is confirmed, there is no confirmation on the return of supporting characters like Boman Irani as "Virus", Javed Jaffrey as Ranchhoddas Shamaldas Chanchad or Rahul Kumar as Millimetre (MM).</p><p>The original hit film was co-written by Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi, and backed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banner Vinod Chopra Films.</p>