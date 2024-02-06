Alia Bhatt comes on board as Executive Producer for 'Poacher'

Streaming giant Prime Video announced that actor, producer and entrepreneur, Alia Bhatt has come on board as Executive Producer for their upcoming original series Poacher that QC Entertainment produces.
An investigative crime series based on true events; Poacher unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. A first-of-its-kind project, Poacher brings the world of environmental conservation and entertainment together to highlight a key global concern – illegal poaching.
Emmy-award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta has created, written, and directed the series, boasting a diverse and talented cast comprising Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.
Poacher which unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi and English, is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 23 in multiple languages. A globally celebrated artist, Alia is also known as a champion of nature and has actively lent her voice towards conservation and sustainability. Her association with Poacher as an Executive Producer with her production company Eternal Sunshine Productions underscores her belief in the story and her commitment to bringing important and relevant stories alive and be a voice for the voiceless.
“Being part of this incredibly significant project is an honor, for both me and the entire team at Eternal Sunshine Productions. The impact of Poacher was deeply personal, and Richie’s portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with me and the team. The storytelling genuinely moved me, especially knowing it's based on true events, that sheds light on brutal crimes occurring in our forests. I am confident that Poacher will serve as an eye-opener, delivering a powerful message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings. It's a call to embrace coexistence and I am genuinely thrilled to be collaborating with Richie, QC and Prime Video and to contribute to this narrative.”said Alia Bhatt on coming onboard as the Executive Producer for 'Poacher'
Apart from her pursuits in cinema, Alia has passionately helped raise awareness about relevant causes such as environmental sustainability, animal welfare and mitigating human-animal conflict through her platform, Coexist. She also promotes sustainable fashion through her initiative, Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe.