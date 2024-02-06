Alia Bhatt comes on board as Executive Producer for 'Poacher'

Streaming giant Prime Video announced that actor, producer and entrepreneur, Alia Bhatt has come on board as Executive Producer for their upcoming original series Poacher that QC Entertainment produces.

An investigative crime series based on true events; Poacher unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. A first-of-its-kind project, Poacher brings the world of environmental conservation and entertainment together to highlight a key global concern – illegal poaching.