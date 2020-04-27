​Amazon releases teaser for thriller series 'Paatal Lok'

Amazon Prime Video has released a teaser of their upcoming thriller series Paatal Lok.

The 1-minute long teaser, bereft of plot details, shows various scenes of crime, most notably murder, with some scenes of news channels and newsrooms, pointing to a board with the words "Fake news" written prominently on it.

According to the producers, the show, "inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy", will "explore the dark bylanes of immorality"

The series is created by Sudip Sharma, who earlier wrote Udta Punjab and NH10. It marks the digital debut of Anushka Sharma as producer, and releases on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.