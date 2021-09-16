‘Dum Maro Dum’ tune at Apple's launch event sparks joy

Apple plays ‘Dum Maro Dum’ tune at launch event; sparks joy among Indians

The hit song was included at the very beginning of the promotional video as a part of the 'Work All Day' song by artist Footsie

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2021, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 14:17 ist
Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Apple event (left), a screengrab from the original song video of Dum Maro Dum. Credit: Reuters Photo

‘Dum Maro Dum’, an iconic Bollywood song from the 70s, was part of Apple’s launch video for its newest iPhone 13, and Indian Apple fans cannot stop talking about it. 

The music was played during the Apple event 2021, when the company's CEO Tim Cook arrived to present the product line-up at the auditorium in Apple's headquarters.  

Also read: Apple unveils iPhone 13, 13 Pro series with upgraded camera; India price, availability details

The popular song was included at the very beginning of the promotional video as a part of the 'Work All Day' song by artist Footsie. 

Netizens were quick to point out that the popular Hindi song was played in the background while keynote speakers presented the newly announced iPhone 13 and other products.

Meanwhile, popular singer Usha Uthup also reacted to RD Burman's iconic composition Dum Maro Dum being featured at the launch of iPhone 13. Speaking to Entertainment Times, Usha expressed her happiness over the use of the 'Dum Maao Dum', originally sung by Asha Bhosle, at the iPhone 13 launch and fondly remembered RD Burman.

She said, "This is a very special, golden moment for RD Burman. I wish he was alive to enjoy it." Usha Uthup recalled how she bagged the title track of ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’. She said, "It was such a proud moment for me when I was asked to sing in Hare Rama Hare Krishna. I was a performer and Dev (Anand) saab had, especially flown into Chennai with Shashi Kapoor and RD Burman to listen to me. Later, when he told me that they wanted me to sing for Hare Rama Hare Krishna, I was speechless; my joy knew no bounds."

