AR Rahman sends notice to 'slanderers' over speculations surrounding separation with Saira Banu

<p>Chennai: Music composer AR Rahman on Saturday issued a warning to individuals speculating about his separation from his wife, Saira Banu.</p><p>Taking to social media on Saturday, the 57-year-old musician shared a three-page legal notice addressing those spreading defamatory and "objectionable" content targeting him and his family.</p>.<p>"Notice to all slanderers from ARR's Legal Team," Rahman wrote on X.</p>.<p>It comes days after Rahman and Saira Banu announced that they are ending their marriage of 29 years.</p>.A R Rahman, wife Saira Banu announce separation after 29 years of marriage .<p>The notice provides a 24-hour window for the removal of such content, stating that failure to comply could result in legal consequences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.</p><p>"My client informs the hatemongers and sharers of abusive contents to remove the objectionable content within the next one hour and a maximum time duration of 24 hours," read the notice.</p><p>Rahman’s legal team said the actions of these individuals not only tarnish his reputation but also cause distress to his family.</p><p>Rahman and Saira tied the knot in 1995 and have three children-- daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.</p>