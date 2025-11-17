Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

South Korea's new president, injured as a child labourer, cracks down on 'workplaces of death'

A quick-thinking colleague saved his life by alerting the machine's operator, said Kim, now 39.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 23:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 23:12 IST
World newsSouth Korea

Follow us on :

Follow Us