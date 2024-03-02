‘Aur ahista reminds me of innocent times’

‘Aur ahista’ is special to me in more ways than one. In the song, I fall in love with a biker and in real life, I married a man who runs a motorcycle business, something fans point out a lot. My son, Hans, is also aware of the biker connection. When I heard the news of Pankaj Udhas’ passing from a reporter, I teared up. Struggling to find words, I asked my son, ‘You know mamma’s song?’ He said, ‘Oh! With that guy on the bike, like papa.’ He knows the song because I would play it a lot when he was born, to calm myself. No song can provide me more solace than ‘Aur ahista’. It reminds me of the phase of my life when I was a doe-eyed girl. It reminds me of the magic of ’90s songs.