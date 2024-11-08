Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Australian singing sensation Holly Riva to perform in Kolkata on November 9

Known for her unique dark pop style and musical influences from icons like Billie Eilish and Dove Cameron, Holly has made a significant impact on the music scene.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 14:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 14:38 IST
Entertainment NewsAustraliaKolkataConcertsingerWest Bengal News

Follow us on :

Follow Us