'Bad Newz': Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri mesmerise audiences in 'Multiverse of Kalesh'

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Bad Newz. From inter-city promotions, meet-and-greet with fans and social media feeds, the actors are taking promotional activities to a completely new level.
Recently, the stars dropped a hilarious reel on Instagram while promoting the film in the national capital and the video is going viral on social media.
Inspired by cringe content that frequently appears in our social media feeds, with one twist following another, the video starts with Vicky offering chocolate to Triptii, who in return offers him a bottle of water. The moment Vicky drinks it, he faints. Triptii leaves him behind and walks off with Ammy. But wait, as she struts away with Ammy, taking a bite of the chocolate, she collapses. The clip then cuts to a flashback, revealing that both men had already caught Triptii in her mischievous act. In an act of revenge, they had laced her chocolate with poison. In the caption, Vicky described this as ‘#BadNewz - Multiverse of Kalesh’.
Netizens are enjoying the content as they find it humorous and the reel is going viral on social media.
Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz has piqued interest in its plot. The film explores the unconventional concept of heteropaternal superfecundation, where Triptii's character, Saloni Bagga, becomes pregnant with twins fathered by Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal.
