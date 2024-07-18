'Bad Newz': Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri mesmerise audiences in 'Multiverse of Kalesh'

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Bad Newz. From inter-city promotions, meet-and-greet with fans and social media feeds, the actors are taking promotional activities to a completely new level.

Recently, the stars dropped a hilarious reel on Instagram while promoting the film in the national capital and the video is going viral on social media.