<p>The much-awaited moment in <a href="https://x.com/raviicreations/status/2012957100046160359">Bigg Boss 12 Kannada </a>was witnessed on screens this Sunday night. The winner of the reality show was announced. Who won the Bigg Boss 12 Kannada?<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/gilli-will-win-shivarajkumar-backs-gilli-nata-for-bigg-boss-12-kannada-title-3864502"> Gilli Nata </a>emerged successful, lifting the trophy and taking home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki car. </p><p>Meanwhile, Rakshita Shetty became the first runner-up and secured prize money of Rs 25 lakh. The second runner-up of the season was Ashwini Gowda. </p>