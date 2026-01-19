<p>Bengaluru: With an eye on transforming Karnataka’s 320-kilometre coastline into a vibrant hub for tourists, the Tourism Department has rolled out its first major initiative to enhance the state’s coastal tourism footprint, identifying 40 locations for infrastructure development.</p>.<p>The department proposes to develop sea-facing resorts and stays, restaurants, amusement parks, and ocean and backwater cruises under public-private partnership (PPP) models, aiming to transform coastal Karnataka on the lines of Goa.</p>.<p>“We have mapped out the locations and will soon create the necessary infrastructure,” Minister for Law, Tourism and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil told DH.</p>.<p>It is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar’s vision to develop the state’s coastline, he added. </p>.<p>K V Thrilok Chandra, Secretary, Tourism Department, said: “We are planning both ocean and backwaters cruise in the coastal areas. It will be under a revenue-sharing model. The government will provide the land while private players will build the infrastructure.” </p>.Goa tourism department orders demolition of beach shack after employees arrested for murder.<p>The development will involve convergence of multiple themes including eco-tourism, cultural tourism, cuisine tourism, inland water tourism, maritime tourism, adventure tourism and wellness tourism. </p>.<p>For the promotion of coastline, annual festivals will be organised showcasing the destinations, local culture and cuisine. There will be beachside events, live performances and markets. The department plans to promote the festivals at a global level to attract tourists, according to the proposal. </p>.<p>More than eight crore tourists visited coastal Karnataka in 2023, accounting for 12-15% of the total tourist footfall in the state, department data shows. </p>.<p>Yathish Baikampady, CEO, Panambur Beach Tourism, said, “The developments are welcome if they empower the locals and blend with the local culture. Coastal Karnataka has it all with good food, temples, culture and beaches. Films such as Kantara have also boosted tourism. Because of the surfing schools, tourism has increased and it has all been organic.” </p>.<p>Coastal Karnataka also has an active night life because of Kola, Yakshagana and other all-night performances, he added. “If the government wants to keep establishments open, law enforcers should be on the same page,” he said. </p>.<p>The department has also applied for Blue Flag certification for seven beaches. These include Someshwara, Ullal, Sashithlu, Asare, Kodi Kanyana, Padukere, Kodi Kundapura, Shirur and Bailur beaches as a part of the development plans. </p>.<p>Blue Flag is a voluntary tag given by the Denmark-based nonprofit Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) to environment-friendly and clean beaches that comply with hygienic guidelines. </p>.<p><strong>Expanding footprint </strong></p><p>40 spots identified for 320-km coastal tourism push </p><p>Govt will provide land, pvt players will build infra </p><p>Annual beach festivals, theme-based development, etc </p><p>Coastal tourism accounts for 12-15% of tourism footfall in state in 2023</p>