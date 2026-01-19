Menu
With 320-kilometre coastline, Karnataka aims for Goa-like beach tourism

The development will involve convergence of multiple themes including eco-tourism, cultural tourism, cuisine tourism, inland water tourism, maritime tourism, adventure tourism and wellness tourism.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 20:37 IST
Published 18 January 2026, 20:37 IST
