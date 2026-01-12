<p>Ashish Chanchlani’s Ekaki just rewrote the rules for digital content. By bringing filmmaker Rohit Shetty on board for his first-ever acting role, Chanchlani delivered a viral masterstroke that fans are calling the ultimate crossover.</p>.<p>Cinematic history was made when Rajinikanth’s Chitti made a surprise appearance to help G.One in <em>Ra.One</em>. This iconic pairing of Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan remains a gold standard for mega-star cameos in Indian film.</p>.<p>Vijay Sethupathi’s iconic Michael from <em>Farzi</em> sent the internet into a frenzy with a surprise appearance in <em>The Family Man 3</em>. Teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari, the cameo officially ignited the Raj & DK spy universe.</p>.<p>Amitabh Bachchan’s brief but beloved role in <em>English Vinglish</em> showcased his effortless screen presence. By playing the helpful stranger who comforts Shashi, Big B added a special magic to the film’s most pivotal journey.</p>.<p>The finale of <em>PK</em> delivered a masterstroke with Ranbir Kapoor’s hilarious alien debut. More than just a cameo, his brief appearance alongside Aamir Khan electrified theaters and left a lasting impact on fans.</p>