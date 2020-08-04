'Bihar govt recommends CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case'

The Bihar government has recommended a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, JD(U) Spokesperson Sanjay Singh told ANI.

Bihar Government recommends CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: JDU Spokesperson Sanjay Singh pic.twitter.com/MZd6YW37Jw — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Earlier, Rajput's father KK Singh had spoken to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and requested him to order CBI investigation into the actor's death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra.

