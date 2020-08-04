'Bihar govt recommends CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case'

'Bihar govt recommends CBI probe in SSR's death case'

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 04 2020, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 11:49 ist
Sushant Singh Rajput. Credit: AFP Photo

The Bihar government has recommended a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, JD(U) Spokesperson Sanjay Singh told ANI.

Earlier, Rajput's father KK Singh had spoken to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and requested him to order CBI investigation into the actor's death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra.

More to follow...

Sushant Singh Rajput
Bihar
Nitish Kumar

