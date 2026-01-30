<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Friday refrained from making any comment on the controversial Equity Regulations of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">University Grants Commission</a> but asserted that it will not allow injustice to be done to anyone.</p>.<p>The government is committed to ensuring "justice for all", BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also told a press conference at the party headquarters here when asked about the regulation.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the recent UGC equity regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, saying the framework is "prima facie vague", can have "very sweeping consequences" and may end up dividing the society with a "dangerous impact".</p>.From UGC guidelines to Shankaracharya clash, BJP tests caste loyalties ahead of 2027 UP polls.<p>A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the regulations suffer from "certain ambiguities" and that "the possibility of their misuse cannot be ruled out." </p><p>The top court said petitions challenging the regulations raise substantial questions of law and framed four such questions for consideration.</p>.<p>Asked for the BJP's view on the issue, Trivedi said, "Since the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court and the court has issued a stay order, it is not appropriate to comment on it." </p><p>"However, one thing is very clear: it is the party's view that we will not allow injustice to be done to anyone," the BJP leader said, adding, "Our government is committed to ensuring justice for all." </p>