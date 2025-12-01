<p>Kicking off the week, the makers of <em>Border 2</em> delivered a surprise by releasing the powerful first look of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diljit-dosanjh">Diljit Dosanjh</a> from the highly anticipated patriotic film of 2026. After the great responses for the posters of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, T-Series and JP Films introduced Diljit Dosanjh as an Indian Air Force officer.</p><p>The highly anticipated first look shows him in mid-action in a fighter jet, mirroring his unshakable courage and precision in defending the nation.</p>.Varun Dhawan's 'Border 2' first look sets social media on fire, celebs cheer his patriotic avatar.<p>Diljit Dosanjh’s fierce look, steeped in grit and determination, flawlessly embodies the courageous spirit of India's air defenders and the film's intense patriotic core. The combination of his focused expression, the sound of the roaring jet, and the vast open sky culminates in a frame that is rich with emotion, adrenaline, and palpable heroism.</p><p>The poster hits with so much emotion, excitement, and genuine heroism. Meanwhile, what sets the poster apart is that this is not just about Diljit Dosanjh’s first look from <em>Border 2</em> but also a big drop that the film will expand beyond the battlefield. The Indian Air Force will join the army, promising high-octane performances that span beyond the land.</p>.<p>Directed by Anurag Singh, <em>Border 2</em> brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa with production by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film is set to release on 23rd January 2026, perfectly timed for the Republic Day weekend.</p>