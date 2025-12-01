Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Border 2': Diljit Dosanjh shines as IAF's only PVC Hero Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in first look poster

The highly anticipated first look shows him in mid-action in a fighter jet, mirroring his unshakable courage and precision in defending the nation.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 07:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 07:22 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsBorderDiljit DosanjhTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us