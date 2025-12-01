Menu
First day of Winter session: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 PM

Speaker Om Birla said this was the first day of the Winter session and he expected that there should be a positive and active participation by the members in the debate and discussions.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 07:08 IST
