Busiest single weekend: 'Gadar 2', 'Jailer' and 'OMG 2' break records for Indian cinema

“It was a historic weekend. It proves once again that India loves going to the movies to see great films… It shows that movies and cinemas are back in a big, big way. We are looking forward to this momentum,” said MAI President Kamal Gianchandani.

“Mainstream story-telling executed in the right way has resulted in the box office records being shattered. Such a massive achievement is the result of incredible filmmaking, with the cast and crew coming together to create a truly special movie-going experience. It has been a wonderful experience for people who love mainstream Indian films,” said PGI President Shibashish Sarkar.