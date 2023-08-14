Busiest single weekend: 'Gadar 2', 'Jailer' and 'OMG 2' break records for Indian cinema

In a record of sorts for Indian cinema, Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 and Bhola Shankar drove the gross box office collection to around Rs 400 crore.
August 11-13 was the busiest single weekend, according to a joint statement by the Producers Guild of India (PGI) and the Multiplexes Association of India (MAI).
On Sunday evening, the gross box office collections stood at Rs 390 crore.
The weekend set a new all-time theatrical gross box office record in the 100-plus years of Indian cinema.
The weekend drew 2.10 crore moviegoers to the theatres in the country, which is also the highest combined admissions record in the last 10 years.
“It was a historic weekend. It proves once again that India loves going to the movies to see great films… It shows that movies and cinemas are back in a big, big way. We are looking forward to this momentum,” said MAI President Kamal Gianchandani.
“Mainstream story-telling executed in the right way has resulted in the box office records being shattered. Such a massive achievement is the result of incredible filmmaking, with the cast and crew coming together to create a truly special movie-going experience. It has been a wonderful experience for people who love mainstream Indian films,” said PGI President Shibashish Sarkar.