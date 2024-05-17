Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in elegant black gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the Cannes red carpet in a stunning black gown by designers Falguni & Shane Peacock.
She graced the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis on day 3 of the Cannes 2024.
A regular at the Cannes Film Festival for the past two decades, Aishwarya struck a pose in the monochrome gown adorned with 3D metallic elements and golden accents.
The custom-made creation showcased a corset-inspired silhouette and a floor-sweeping train.
She opted for natural makeup and hairstyle which garnered appreciation.
The actress blows a kiss to her fans and photographers as she walks down the red carpet.
Published 17 May 2024, 06:58 IST