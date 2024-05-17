Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in elegant black gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for her grace and glamour, once again left everyone in awe as she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The Bollywood diva, known for her impeccable style, stunned in an elegant black gown designed by the renowned designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.