Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in elegant black gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for her grace and glamour, once again left everyone in awe as she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The Bollywood diva, known for her impeccable style, stunned in an elegant black gown designed by the renowned designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 06:58 IST
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 06:58 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the Cannes red carpet in a stunning black gown by designers Falguni & Shane Peacock. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

She graced the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis on day 3 of the Cannes 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A regular at the Cannes Film Festival for the past two decades, Aishwarya struck a pose in the monochrome gown adorned with 3D metallic elements and golden accents.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The custom-made creation showcased a corset-inspired silhouette and a floor-sweeping train.

Credit: Reuters Photo

She opted for natural makeup and hairstyle which garnered appreciation.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The actress blows a kiss to her fans and photographers as she walks down the red carpet.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 17 May 2024, 06:58 IST
