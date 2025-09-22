<p>Mysuru: International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, who inaugurated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> Dasara celebrations here on Monday, said, "Let the light of Dasara spread the message of peace, compassion, love and justice, across the world, for the well-being of humanity."</p><p>After inaugurating the Naada Habba (State festival) atop the Chamundi Hill, in the presence of Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and other dignitaries, she addressed the gathering and also recited her poem ‘Bagina’, published 10 years ago.</p><p>There was opposition from a section of people, including leaders and politicians, to<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dismissed-3-times-supreme-court-junks-plea-challenging-karnataka-govts-invite-to-banu-mushtaq-for-mysuru-dasara-inaugural-3735755"> Mushtaq being invited by the government to inaugurate the 415th annual event</a>. While a section of them objected to the government not inviting Deepa Bhasthi, who also won the award along with Mushtaq, another section sought clarification from Mushtaq on her old comments on 'Kannada Bhuvaneshwari' and the red and yellow colours of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kannada">Kannada </a>flag, comparing them with 'arishina-kumkuma' (turmeric and vermilion). There were also objections citing her faith.</p><p>Before the inauguration, Mushtaq, wearing a yellow Mysore Silk saree and adorning her hair with Mysuru jasmine, visited Sri Chamundeshwari temple, atop the hill, along with her family members and dignitaries, and received a garland and a saree as a gift from the priests.</p><p>She lit the ceremonial lamp and showered flowers on the 'Utsava murthy' of Sri Chamundeshwari placed in a silver chariot, to inaugurate the Dasara celebrations formally.</p><p><strong>'Dasara is an all-inclusive cultural festival'</strong></p><p>“Dasara is an all-inclusive cultural festival. Its message should spread across the globe at a time when the world is suffering from wars between a few nations. Dasara is a festival of peace and harmony. We can win in life, not with arms but with ‘akshara’ (alphabets or literature) and prosper with love,” Mushtaq said.</p><p>“Culture should be a bridge between the people, and it should develop love among them. It is a harmonious symphony of various voices and the essence of unity in diversity. It respects all, hurts none, and does not spread hatred. Our heritage tells us that ours is a ‘Garden of peace for all communities’ (Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota),” she said.</p>.Preparations brisk for exhibition, food mela & flower show ahead of Mysuru's Dasara festival.<p>“My religious beliefs have not crossed my house. My understanding of Hindu culture and my relationship with it is evident in the book ‘Booker Banu Baduku Baraha’, scheduled to be released by the Kannada Book Authority on Tuesday,” Mushtaq said.</p><p>“Let us enrich our lives by respecting the values of democracy, and each other's beliefs and cultures. Democracy is not just a system, but a value. It respects the voice of all. Sri Chamundeshwari is a symbol of courage, bravery, compassion and protection. Let her blessings eradicate hatred and intolerance in us. Sri Chamundeshwari is a symbol of immense strength, inconquerable confidence, and an urge for justice among women,” she said.</p><p>Saying that Urdu-speaking people of Mysuru have a Udru term for each of the 10 days of Dasara and that Vijayadashami is called ‘Silingan’, Mushtaq recalled that one of her uncles, sepoy Mohammad Ghouse from Belagola, was a soldier in the bodyguards regiment of then Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, and spoke of how the maharaja trusted his Muslim bodyguards.</p><p>Mushaq recalled that she had said in an interview earlier that she had a vow to fulfil as one of her close friends had prayed to Sri Chamundeshwari that if she won the Booker prize, she would get the writer to visit the temple. “Fortunately, the Devi has brought me to her temple in this special way. Lighting the lamp or offering floral tributes is not new to me, as I myself have hosted several events and have attended several events over a hundred times earlier,” she said.</p><p><strong>Tight security across Mysuru</strong> </p><p>Tight security was in place across Mysuru city and also on the Chamundi Hill in the wake of several Dasara events. For the first time, a police route march was held before the Dasara festival, on Friday.</p><p>Mysuru district in-charge Minister H C Madevappa, Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi, Law Minister H K Patil, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, MLAs G T Deve Gowda, T S Srivathsa, K Harish Gowda, and Tanveer Sait, MLC K Shivakumar, and Karnataka Exhibition Authority chairman Ayub Khan were present.</p>