Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Let the light of Dasara spread a message of peace across the world, says Banu Mushtaq after inaugurating festivities in Mysuru

Let us enrich our lives by respecting the values of democracy, and each other's beliefs and cultures, says Booker prize-winner writer
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 09:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruCommunal harmonyDasarabanu mushtaq

Follow us on :

Follow Us