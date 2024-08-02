Cardi B announces third pregnancy after filing for divorce from Offset

Cardi B, 31, shared a post on her Instagram handle on Thursday evening where she is seen gently placing her hand on the baby bump as she stands in a red attire. The caption of the post began, "With every ending comes a new beginning!" Addressing her unborn child, the musician said, she was grateful "to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!... You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"