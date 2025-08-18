<p>U.S. President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> on Sunday urged Ukraine's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=volodymyr%20">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> to come to a negotiated settlement in the three-and-a-half-year-old conflict with Russia.</p><p>"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "No getting back Obama given Crimea...and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"</p>.Proposed GST reforms, Putin-Trump summit key drivers for markets next week: Analysts