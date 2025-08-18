Menu
Homeworld

Zelenskyy can end war 'almost immediately' if he wants to: Trump

On Truth Social, Trump claimed Ukraine could end the war “almost immediately” if Zelenskyy abandoned NATO ambitions and accepted Russia’s hold over Crimea, a stance that sharply mirrors Moscow’s line.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 04:32 IST
World news

