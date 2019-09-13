Child star balances academics with art

A second standard student from Hubballi is winning acclaim for playing Sudeep’s daughter in this week’s big release ‘Pailwaan’. Sharvari (meaning twilight), the only child of Veerabhadra and Nagaveni, was born on January 20, 2012. After ‘Pailwaan’ and ‘Lambodhara’, she will appear in Rakshith Shetty’s ‘777 Charlie’ and Prajwal Devaraj’s ‘Inspector Vikram’.

A student of JSS’Shri Manjunatheshwar Central School, Unkal, she is getting film offers alongside big stars. She was offered a role in Doresani, a Telugu movie featuring Anand Devarakonda, but she had to turn it down as the dates clashed with those she had given another film.

Rajini Patil, principal of Sharvari’s school, is amazed at how she strikes a balance between her academics and her art. “She is a gifted child,” she says. Sharvari, who gifted a box of chewing gum to Sudeep on his birthday, shares her experiences with Showtime.

Were you tense about facing the camera?

I wasn’t. I had faced the camera several times earlier. I followed director uncle’s instructions.

Your most difficult scene...

I had to stand for hours doing nothing during the action sequences.

The easy scenes?

Sudeep uncle carried me on his shoulder. It was the first scene and I did it easily.

How many days did you shoot?

I had to be there for 27 days, but it ended in 15 days. We shot at Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. There was a separate room for me. My parents taught me my lessons

there.

What was Suniel Shetty like?

We became best friends. I know a bit of Tulu. He was happy about it and taught me some more lines in Tulu.

How did you manage your studies?

There was a separate room for me. My parents taught me the lessons there.

Did you face trouble dubbing?

No. I did it easily.

Your dreams?

I want to act with Puneeth Rajkumar and Salman Khan.

A reality show find

Nagaveni didn't watch movies and TV for five years before Sharvari’s birth. She only listened to music and devotional songs.

In 2017, on the advice of relatives and friends, Nagaveni and her businessman husband took Sharvari to audition for Drama Junior Season 2, a reality show hosted by Zee Kannada. The child’s performance as Sister Nivedita caught the attention of Kannada filmmakers.

Sharvari opted out of the grand finale as Nagaveni was unwell. Within days, she got a call from Sudeep’s office for a role in Pailwaan.